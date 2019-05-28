Bank of America Corp DE Has $230,000 Position in PRGX Global Inc (PRGX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PRGX Global were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

NASDAQ PRGX opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. PRGX Global Inc has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $166.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). PRGX Global had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald E. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 61,300 shares of company stock worth $504,672. 17.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRGX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PRGX Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/bank-of-america-corp-de-has-230000-position-in-prgx-global-inc-prgx.html.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.