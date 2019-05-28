Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 6,966 Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (CSU)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Capital Senior Living were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 138,048 shares during the period. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 431,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 81,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSU stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Capital Senior Living Co. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $117.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.32.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Senior Living Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

CSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Monday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.90.

In other news, Director Ross B. Levin acquired 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $26,211.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,607.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly Herman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,558.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,426 shares of company stock worth $328,306 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Senior Living Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

