Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 37.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 126,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 46,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 44,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.79 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

