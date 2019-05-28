Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $4,932,950.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Argus raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of STX opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

