Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $24.44 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.42.

DIS opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $98.81 and a one year high of $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $197.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $24.44 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/bahl-gaynor-inc-has-24-44-million-position-in-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.