BAE Systems (BA) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -2.00

Media coverage about BAE Systems (LON:BA) has been trending negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

BA opened at GBX 450.10 ($5.88) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 441.50 ($5.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 680.20 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 545 ($7.12) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 608.58 ($7.95).

In related news, insider Jerry DeMuro sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04), for a total value of £75,597.06 ($98,780.95). Also, insider Peter Lynas sold 13,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total value of £66,419.10 ($86,788.32). Insiders bought 94 shares of company stock valued at $45,068 over the last three months.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

