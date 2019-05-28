AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

“Our price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $189M, which includes a discounted cash flow-based asset value of $190M for MS1819, using a 15% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate, excluding debt, with 50% probability of success.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AZRX opened at $2.16 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 695,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 295,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 413,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 541,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

