AXA (AXAHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AXAHY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. 124,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,300. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. AXA has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

