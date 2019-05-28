Avestar Capital LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,996,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,907 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Macquarie cut Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 61,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $941,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 30,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $469,021.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,882.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,394. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avestar Capital LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/avestar-capital-llc-has-137000-holdings-in-regions-financial-corp-rf.html.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.