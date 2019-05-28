Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Position Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $116,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 81,204.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $73,468,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $50,842,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $10,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 53.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Several analysts have commented on AVY shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other news, VP Deon Stander sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $821,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,296.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $10,917,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,328 shares of company stock worth $25,927,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

