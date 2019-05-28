Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) Stake Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Avaya were worth $28,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Avaya by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avaya by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Avaya alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

NYSE AVYA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. 3,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,611. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.52. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Avaya had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/avaya-holdings-corp-avya-stake-raised-by-fort-washington-investment-advisors-inc-oh.html.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.