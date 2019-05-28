Autodesk (ADSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Griffin Securities

Griffin Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $193.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $188.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $161.22 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,465.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 11,437 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $1,908,377.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,738 shares of company stock worth $8,051,281. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 975.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.