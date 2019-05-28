AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Shares Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 39.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,606,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,383,000 after acquiring an additional 147,559 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 12.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. 49,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Main First Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

