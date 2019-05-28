Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Short Interest Down 41.0% in April

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,406,200 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 2,385,411 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,710 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 238,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $398.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.01. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 671.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

