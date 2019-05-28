Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.04

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 6718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $595,562.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,571 shares of company stock worth $2,410,137. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,631,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,030,000 after acquiring an additional 446,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,596,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,196,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after acquiring an additional 107,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

