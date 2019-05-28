Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.04

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 6718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.
ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 2.15.
In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $595,562.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,571 shares of company stock worth $2,410,137. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,631,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,030,000 after acquiring an additional 446,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,596,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,196,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after acquiring an additional 107,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
