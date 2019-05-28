Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARWR. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $849,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 687,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,248.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $595,562.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,571 shares of company stock worth $2,410,137 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,232,000 after buying an additional 92,117 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

