ARQ Group Ltd (ARQ) Insider Sells A$43,941.04 in Stock

ARQ Group Ltd (ASX:ARQ) insider Martin Mercer sold 26,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.67 ($1.18), for a total value of A$43,941.04 ($31,163.86).

ASX ARQ traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching A$1.65 ($1.17). 171,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ARQ Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.63 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of A$3.48 ($2.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. The firm has a market cap of $196.15 million and a PE ratio of -78.57.

Get ARQ Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. ARQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -380.95%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/arq-group-ltd-arq-insider-sells-a43941-04-in-stock.html.

ARQ Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital solutions worldwide. It operates through SMB Solutions and Enterprise segments. The SMB Solutions segment provides domain name registrations and renewals, Website and email hosting, and analysis, as well as Website development services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.