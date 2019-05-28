ARP Americas LP Has $50,000 Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)

ARP Americas LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,127,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,013,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,210,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 1,599,642 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,867,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 698,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 635,296 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

FSM opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.71. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

