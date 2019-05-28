Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.67 Million

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) to announce $279.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the highest is $282.60 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $248.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.38 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 63.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Nomura set a $73.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.01.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $127,115,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $573,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,259,188 shares of company stock valued at $167,321,824. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,231.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,451,000. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000.

NYSE:AWI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,747. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

