Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,296 Shares of Ford Motor (F)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,385,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 324,999 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 54.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 115,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 40,715 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 116,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $547,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at $498,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

