Arlington Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NRO)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd accounts for about 0.2% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 149,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 528.3% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 125,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 105,640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,072,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

