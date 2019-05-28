Arion Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $58,836.00 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Arion has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00384055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001531 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.01370650 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00139845 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 10,423,633 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

