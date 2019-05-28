Ares Management (ARES) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.77

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 14647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $224.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

