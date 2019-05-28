Aragon (ANT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.08 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00008610 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, AirSwap and Upbit. Aragon has a market cap of $23.08 million and $13,995.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00381272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.01387600 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00142927 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,706,603 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui, AirSwap, Bitfinex, IDEX, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

