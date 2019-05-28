AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Position Trimmed by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $21,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Vertical Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $566,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,427.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 3,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $368,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,634 shares of company stock worth $3,210,802. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $744.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

