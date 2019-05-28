Aphria (APHA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.41 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Clarus Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.75 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get Aphria alerts:

APHA opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 3.66. Aphria has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Aphria by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Aphria by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Aphria by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.