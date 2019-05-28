Apertura Capital LLC Purchases New Position in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,000. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for approximately 1.9% of Apertura Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,779,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 278,026 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,864.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,299,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,233,392 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 56,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $2,754,210.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 3,573 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $82,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,706 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

