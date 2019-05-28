Analysts Set Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Target Price at $29.25

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,841,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,135,000 after acquiring an additional 813,941 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,247,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $13,202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 114,578 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1192 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

