Analysts Set Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Price Target at $6.00

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of IVAC opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.51 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. Intevac has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Intevac had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. Analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $59,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,113 shares in the company, valued at $595,049.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Dury purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,075,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,075,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,934,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.