Analysts Expect Textron Inc. (TXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.90. Textron posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $31.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Textron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. Textron has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $72.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $246,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 120.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.