Analysts Anticipate Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) to Announce ($0.06) EPS

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.78 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cinedigm an industry rank of 173 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

CIDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

CIDM opened at $1.95 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 937,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.63% of Cinedigm worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

Recommended Story: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.