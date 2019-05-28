Analysts Anticipate Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Archer Daniels Midland posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

NYSE ADM opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 23,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.30 per share, with a total value of $1,000,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,075,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.76 per share, with a total value of $256,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 131,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,884,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,026,000 after buying an additional 333,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,164,000 after buying an additional 2,102,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

