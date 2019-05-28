AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,495,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,943,000 after acquiring an additional 137,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,274,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,916,000 after buying an additional 372,219 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,833,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,929,000 after buying an additional 303,284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,788,000 after buying an additional 205,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,147,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,081,000 after buying an additional 823,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $88.76.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 1,570 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,199,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,960 shares of company stock worth $4,351,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

