AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,199,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $149,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,370 shares in the company, valued at $783,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,960 shares of company stock worth $4,351,017. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE AME traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.70. 49,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,152. AMETEK has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
