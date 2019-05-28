AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,199,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $149,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,370 shares in the company, valued at $783,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,960 shares of company stock worth $4,351,017. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.70. 49,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,152. AMETEK has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

