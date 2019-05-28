Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stake Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,106,000 after buying an additional 410,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,009,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 380,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 219,300 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,031,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 173,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,097. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

