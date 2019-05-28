American Superconductor Co. (AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.02. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.