American International Group Inc. Sells 656 Shares of Inogen Inc (INGN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93,873 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Inogen by 15,943.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 552,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after acquiring an additional 548,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $48,104,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Inogen by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,487,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Inogen by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 110,098 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.35. Inogen Inc has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $287.79. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Inogen had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

