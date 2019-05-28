American International Group Inc (AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,276,365 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 17,699,403 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,276,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

NYSE:AIG opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. American International Group has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.52. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

In other American International Group news, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4,353.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,224,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $354,739,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,573,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $889,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,503 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $291,537,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,690,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,810 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

