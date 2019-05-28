Amedisys Inc (AMED) Shares Bought by Timpani Capital Management LLC

Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 117.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amedisys by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $111.77. 8,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,536. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $140.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.22. Amedisys had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $467.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amedisys to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $549,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $171,549.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,040.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,281 shares of company stock worth $2,710,043. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

