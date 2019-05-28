AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Cuts Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,979 shares during the quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $149,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 65,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,816,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,952,112.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $4,114,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,368 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,981 shares of company stock worth $11,437,502. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens set a $51.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.75 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Shares of WSFS opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.86 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

