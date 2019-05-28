AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of FV stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

