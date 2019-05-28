Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $341.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $55.47.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Winter acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,771.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 137,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

