Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Allergan comprises about 0.5% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 108.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 2,162.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.04. 23,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,178. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allergan to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allergan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

WARNING: “Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/allergan-plc-agn-shares-sold-by-vantage-financial-partners-ltd-inc.html.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.