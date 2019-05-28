Alcoa Corp (AA) Holdings Increased by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 319.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $2,151,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Gabelli upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Alcoa Corp has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alcoa Corp (AA) Holdings Increased by Alambic Investment Management L.P.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/alcoa-corp-aa-holdings-increased-by-alambic-investment-management-l-p.html.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.