Alambic Investment Management L.P. Lowers Position in Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 48.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,977 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 19.6% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tribune Publishing Co has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. Tribune Publishing had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 2.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price target on Tribune Publishing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/alambic-investment-management-l-p-lowers-position-in-tribune-publishing-co-tpco.html.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.