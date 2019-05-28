Alambic Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 356.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZEUS shares. ValuEngine raised Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Marabito bought 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,814.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $144.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.06.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 2.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/alambic-investment-management-l-p-acquires-new-stake-in-olympic-steel-inc-zeus.html.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.