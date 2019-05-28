Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Position Raised by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 32,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 6,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $450,158.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,640,964.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Craig Erlich purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,602.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,023 shares in the company, valued at $878,661.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 38.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

