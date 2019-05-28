AGL Energy (AGLXY) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

AGLXY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.23. 903 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.