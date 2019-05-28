Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,674 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 961,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,362,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,226.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 839,736 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,736,000 after acquiring an additional 126,974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $198.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $215.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

