AeroCentury (ACY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroCentury Corp. was formed to acquire JetFleet Aircraft, L.P. and JetFleet Aircraft II, L.P., in a statutory merger. The company is an operating lessor and finance company which specializes in leasing used turboprop aircraft and engines. The company’s aircraft and engines are on lease to regional airlines and commercial users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., South America and Europe. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut AeroCentury from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Taglich Brothers restated a speculative buy rating on shares of AeroCentury in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACY opened at $7.90 on Monday. AeroCentury has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroCentury stock. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management owned 3.25% of AeroCentury worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

